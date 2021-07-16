PJT Partners Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

PJT stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,582,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in PJT Partners by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.