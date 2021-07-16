Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

