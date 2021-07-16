Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $112.07

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.07, but opened at $109.64. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 78,971 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

