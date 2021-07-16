PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 233.3% in June

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE PGP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 10,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,714. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 419.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

