Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 16,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,381,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,437 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after acquiring an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 871,119 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

