Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

