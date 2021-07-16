Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.32 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $15.32 million and $314,465.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,086.98 or 0.99661825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00053165 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

