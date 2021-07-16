PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of PGT Innovations worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.