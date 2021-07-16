Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 149,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,686. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $223.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

