Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 313,507 shares in the company, valued at C$2,288,601.10. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,050 shares of company stock worth $155,134 and sold 80,915 shares worth $507,338.

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.96. The company had a trading volume of 594,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$8.94.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7868017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

