Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 2,222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,876,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 5,055,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. Petroteq Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Petroteq Energy
Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.