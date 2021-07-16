Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Persimmon to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $6.4916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 109.56%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

