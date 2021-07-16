Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 3,009,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43. Pershing Square Tontine has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

