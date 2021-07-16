Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Up to $46.01

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.01, but opened at $47.86. Perrigo shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 2,128 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

