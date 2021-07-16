Permission Coin (ASK) Market Cap Hits $26.17 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.17 million and $174,729.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00145960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,996.82 or 0.99912373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

