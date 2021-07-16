PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of +12% to ~$6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.200 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.