PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $160.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

