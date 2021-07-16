People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

