Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

