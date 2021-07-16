Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $21.46 Million Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,086,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,461,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $114,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAY remained flat at $$20.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on STAY. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

