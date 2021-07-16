Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

