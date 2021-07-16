Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGFY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agrify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 10,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.