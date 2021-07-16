Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $11.90 Million Investment in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,575,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sogou during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sogou alerts:

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,275. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.