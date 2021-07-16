Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Accolade worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.49.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

