Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys 5,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,989,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 58,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,239 shares of company stock worth $5,212,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.