Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $734.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

