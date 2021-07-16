Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 200,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,670. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

