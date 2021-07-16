PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,463. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $123.26 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

