PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,760 shares of company stock worth $5,388,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

