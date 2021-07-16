PDT Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,965 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.12 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,014. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

