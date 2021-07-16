PDT Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 191.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $843.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

