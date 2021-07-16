PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Editas Medicine by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 66,908 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Editas Medicine by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.