PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.26. 83,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,430. The firm has a market cap of $346.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.50 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.