PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PXGYF stock remained flat at $$1.21 during midday trading on Friday. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

