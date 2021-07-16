Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Director Michael W. Clarke Acquires 17,198 Shares

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Director Michael W. Clarke acquired 17,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $132,080.64.

NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $8.43 on Friday. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $149.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 31,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

