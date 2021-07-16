Parsifal Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,986 shares during the quarter. Zynga accounts for about 4.5% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Zynga worth $50,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,154,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,143,330. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.