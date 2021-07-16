Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $111.71 Million Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,805,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,223 shares during the quarter. L Brands accounts for about 9.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in L Brands were worth $111,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

LB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 288,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.82. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.