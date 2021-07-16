Park West Asset Management LLC Has $106.38 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the quarter. Vonage comprises approximately 3.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $106,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 745,402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,536. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

