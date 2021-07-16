Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.36 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $18.29 or 0.00057109 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00145960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,996.82 or 0.99912373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

