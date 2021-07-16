PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 253.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.79. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

