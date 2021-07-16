Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.59. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $109.61 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

