PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

PAE opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $846.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

