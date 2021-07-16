PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Analysts expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post $760.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.38 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 3,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

