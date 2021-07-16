Owen S. Littman Sells 6,307 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COWN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 386,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,450. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

