Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $285,601.89. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

