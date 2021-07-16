Origo Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. Origo has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origo has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.48 or 0.00827801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

