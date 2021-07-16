Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 109,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 3,188.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 65,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.