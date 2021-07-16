Orient Walt Price Tops $0.0628 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $5.84 million and $469,552.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00108387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00147140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,051.00 or 0.99980420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

