OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Raised to C$4.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 503,294 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

