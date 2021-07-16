O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 22,053 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 22,053 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total transaction of $11,781,594.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $597.46 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $598.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

